Darius Graham | Weinberg Foundation

Darius Graham has been named a program director with the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

Graham will be responsible for refining and communicating the Foundation’s place-based philanthropic strategy for Baltimore, working across sectors to effectively implement that strategy, and developing metrics for measuring the Foundation’s impact. He will also work with other program team members (representing the foundation’s specific areas of giving) to collaborate with the Baltimore philanthropic, government, and business sectors, as well as neighborhoods and community groups.

Prior to joining the Weinberg Foundation, Graham served as director of student ventures at Johns Hopkins University, where he led entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives, including FastForward U and the Social Innovation Lab, which helped transform new technologies and novel ideas into viable ventures.

Graham previously founded DC Social Innovation Project, a nonprofit that provided funding and pro bono assistance to help launch and grow innovative, grassroots community initiatives in Washington. He is a former social entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of Maryland, College Park’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and has served as a mayor-appointed commissioner on the District of Columbia Commission on National & Community Service. Graham began his career as an associate in the financial restructuring group at the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

He received a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Florida A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, where he served as an editor of the California Law Review and as editor-in-chief of the Berkeley Journal of African-American Law & Policy.

A former global shaper with the World Economic Forum, is a graduate of the Greater Baltimore Committee’s Leadership Program and serves on CLIA’s board of directors, the Baltimore Museum of Industry’s Board of Trustees and the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Impact Investing Subcommittee.