This divorce court might have to go to the videotape

Welcome to Tuesday, the 41st anniversary of Janet Guthrie becoming the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500.

Here are some news items to get your work week started.

— Wisconsin lawsuit features sex, slander and videotape.

— Opioid epidemic places focus on drug courts.

— Call this the “chivalrous-husband defense.”

— Trump assails Democratic investigators, though the investigation is led by longtime Republican prosecutors.