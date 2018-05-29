Quantcast

Northrop Realty nabs 2 Emmy nominations

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2018

Two television commercials for Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, were nominated for Emmy Awards by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Both commercials, created by Baltimore ad agency Kapowza, also received three Telly Awards each. The awards recognize 30-second commercial “Blue Box” and 15-second commercial “Club ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo