Quantcast

Point Breeze Credit Union donates $15K for veterans housing project

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2018

Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union donated $15,000 to the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project (CCVIP) to fund the first in a planned series of tiny houses to be used as  transitional housing for local veterans. The CCVIP plans to build up to 20 tiny houses for use in the project, which can be built with ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo