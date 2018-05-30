Quantcast

4 Baltimore teens indicted in killing of police officer

By: Associated Press May 30, 2018

A grand jury has indicted four Baltimore teenagers accused of killing a Maryland police officer who was crushed by a stolen Jeep on a suburban cul-de-sac, authorities announced Wednesday.

