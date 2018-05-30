Quantcast

Ervin files suit to revise Md. primary ballot

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 30, 2018

Valerie Ervin, a Democratic candidate for governor, has filed suit in Anne Arundel County in an attempt to force the Maryland State Board of Elections to revise the primary election ballot. Mariana C. Cordier, an attorney for Ervin, said the candidate is seeking a court order to force the board to act so that Ervin and her running ...

