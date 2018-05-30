Justin Fine | PK Law

Justin Fine has joined Pessin Katz Law as an associate in the firm’s general litigation group.

He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2011. In law school, he was awarded the Dean’s Citation for exceptional service to the law school community.

Fine clerked for the Hon. Glenn T. Harrell, senior judge on the Court of Appeals of Maryland and has been a civil litigator since 2012.

Prior to joining PK Law, he practiced at a local firm where he primarily represented national financial institutions in civil and commercial litigation.

Fine is a member of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and provides pro bono legal services through the MD Volunteer Lawyers Service. He also sits on the Law Day Committee and the Public Speakers & Awareness Committee with the BCBA, as well as the Consumer Credit and Financial Institutions Committee with the MD State Bar Association.