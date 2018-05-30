Quantcast

Son of National Spelling Bee champ hopes to make history

By: Associated Press Ben Nuckols May 30, 2018

The domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on long enough that a second generation has emerged.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo