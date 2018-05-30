Sherron Grady | Berman McAleer

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff May 30, 2018

grady-sherron-berman-mcaleerSherron Grady has been promoted to operations manager with wealth management services firm Berman McAleer LLC.

Grady began her career in 1995 as a systems and billing manager for Integrated Health Services in Dallas. She returned to Baltimore as a financial analyst for the FBI and held the post of financial operations manager for Jason Pharmaceuticals/Medifast before joining Berman McAleer this year.

A graduate of Coppin State College, Grady holds a Bachelor of Science in management science with a concentration in accounting.

