Freddie Gray officers oppose dismissal of civil case against Mosby co-defendant

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 31, 2018

The dismissal of a civil suit brought by Baltimore police officers charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray against Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby has no bearing on remaining claims against her co-defendant from the Sheriff's Department, according to a new court filing by the plaintiffs.

