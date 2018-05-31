Cordell Boone and Donald Beynon Jr. | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union has appointed Cordell Boone and Donald Beynon Jr. to its board of directors. Boone will serve a two-year term and Beyon a one-year term on the board.

Boone currently serves on the supervisory committee at Point Breeze. He has more than a decade of experience in the mortgage lending industry and spent the past 18 years as a Maryland title producer independent contractor and mortgage loan closing agent. Prior to his role in the mortgage industry, Boone spent over three decades in telecommunications, engineering and sales. Boone has served on the board of directors for numerous nonprofits including Rehabilitation Opportunities Inc., Healthcare for the Homeless and Prodigy Inc. Boone served in the U.S. Army and has been a member of Point Breeze Credit Union for 50 years.

Beynon spent 15 years at Western Electric in various supervisory positions. He managed the electronic data processing and financial audit groups at Maryland Casualty Insurance and served as chief auditor and credit manager for Millennium Chemicals’ worldwide operations. He has held positions as special investigator for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, supervisor of assessments for Harford County, and compliance officer for the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation. Beynon is an active member of the community, serving as commissioner and chairman of the Harford County liquor control board, member of the audit committee for Harford County Public Schools and Harford County school board citizens budget committee. He was selected by the nominating committee to serve a one-year term on Point Breeze’s board of directors.