Dean Geracimos | Blue Water Development

Hospitality and development specialist Blue Water Development has named Dean Geracimos as its chief operations officer.

Geracimos will primarily advise on day-to-day operations, acquisitions and building internal infrastructure models to streamline and standardize transitions across Blue Water’s expanding portfolio of hotels, campgrounds and attractions.

Geracimos has vast and varied experience helping companies make the monumental leap from small businesses to competitively thriving organizations. His resume includes restaurants, medical imaging facilities, shopping centers and more, in addition to starting the top golf package company in its market. Through his diverse expertise, he became a sought-after business consultant and eventually progressed to town councils, serving as mayor of Chesapeake City for three terms.