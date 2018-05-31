Quantcast

Delaware casinos to begin sports betting next week

By: Associated Press Randall Chase May 31, 2018

Delaware will begin full-scale sports betting next week, wasting no time after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to implement wagering schemes. Full-scale sports betting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Delaware's three casinos, officials said Thursday. The offerings will include single-game and championship wagering on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, ...

