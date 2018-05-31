Quantcast

Harry C. Blumenthal and Barbara J. Palmer | Liff Walsh

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2018

Annapolis-based Liff, Walsh & Simmons LLC announced Harry C. Blumenthal and Barbara J. Palmer have associated with the firm as counsel and will lead the firm’s new land use practice group.

blumenthal-harry-liff-walshBlumenthal is an expert in land use, including zoning, subdivision, development, permitting, critical area issues, commercial and industrial development, and the creation of residential and mixed-use communities. He has provided legal and administrative representation for more Anne Arundel County land development and construction projects than any other attorney in the County. His clients include local, regional, and national developers, telephone and electric companies, cable television and wireless communication companies, and bus and rail facilities.

palmer-barbara-liff-walshPalmer brings 30 years of experience as a trial lawyer with a reputation for effective and aggressive representation of her real estate, general contractual and business clients. She specializes in land use litigation and appeals including zoning, subdivision, development, permitting and environmental issues before County agencies; the presentation of variances, special exceptions, and rezonings in administrative proceedings.

