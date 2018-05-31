Quantcast

Judge in Stanford rape case fights recall

Persky says removing judges over unpopular rulings threatens judicial integrity

By: Associated Press Paul Elias May 31, 2018

Judge Aaron Persky says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago, though it's the reason he is the target of a recall election Tuesday and has become the self-described "most hated man on the internet."

