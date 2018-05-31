Quantcast

Lighting strike to close Baltimore’s historic Hotel Brexton

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 31, 2018

A lightning strike will temporarily close the Hotel Brexton in Baltimore, according to its owner. The boutique hotel will close on June 11 because of a recent lightning strike to the historic building’s roof. Kelly Mahan, director of business development for the hotel's owner RWN Development Group, said the company would like to see the 29-room ...

