Quantcast

Candidates for Maryland governor debate policing, flooding

By: Associated Press Brian Witte May 31, 2018

ARLINGTON, Va. — Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor focused much of their second televised debate Wednesday on painful recent events in the state, including the death of a Baltimore County police officer and devastating flooding in Ellicott City. Panelists in the debate hosted by Sinclair Broadcasting asked the nine candidates about what they think needs to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo