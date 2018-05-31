Michael Allen, Silvana Bowker and Bari Klein | Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding has elected Michael Allen, Silvana Bowker and Bari Klein to its board of directors.

Allen is chief operating officer and executive vice president of Harford Bank. He is also a member of the Harford County Economic Advisory Board and serves on the boards of the Community Foundation of Harford County and Harford County Education Foundation.

Bowker is director of the Harford County Local Management Board where she is responsible for a countywide needs assessment for children, youth and families, administers Local Management Board grants and implements Harford County’s strategies to meet Gov. Larry Hogan’s strategic goals for children, youth and families.

Klein is the public health program manager at Healthy Harford and the director of strategic initiatives with Healthy Harford and the Harford County Health Department. She is tasked with improving the health of county residents through the adoption of and access to healthy lifestyles. She also chairs the Harford County Local Health Improvement Coalition for Obesity Prevention and serves on the Harford County Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Board, the Tastewise Kids Advisory Board and is a member of the Harford County Women’s Giving Circle.