Michael Carmen | Lee & Associates Md.

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2018

carmen-michael-lee-and-associatesmdMichael Carmen has joined commercial real estate brokerage and management firm Lee & Associates Maryland as an associate and will focus on industrial real estate brokerage.

Carmen will assist with the identification of companies seeking new or expanded flex/office, warehouse and industrial space in the Baltimore-Washington corridor. This includes performing research on local companies expanding or relocating into the area, cold-calling existing businesses, establishing relationships with commercial real estate brokerage professionals and development companies and assisting with negotiations for new leases and renewals.

 

