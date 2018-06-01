Quantcast

ANGELA JACKSON v. APRIL NICKENS

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2018

Estates and Trusts -- Personal representative -- Breach of fiduciary duty This is an appeal from the denial, by the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, of a Motion to Revise Judgment by Angela Jackson (“Appellant”). Appellant, the surviving spouse of Ronald Jackson (“Decedent”), filed a complaint alleging that April Nickens (“Appellee”), breached her fiduciary and statutory ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo