Quantcast

HAROLD O. ALEXANDER v. MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF PHYSICIANS

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2018

  Administrative law -- Revocation of medical license -- Substantial evidence Harold Alexander, M.D., the appellant, appeals from the judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County affirming a final decision of the Maryland State Board of Physicians (“the Board”), the appellee. The Board found that Dr. Alexander violated two provisions of the Maryland Medical Practice ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo