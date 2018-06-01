Homerun for Recovery raises record amount for The Baltimore Station

From left, Myles Crum, an office manager/FCB with the Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA); Lori Crook, director of programs and special events with the MMHA; Chip Tatum, CEO of the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando; Giovanni Medoro, with marketing & special events at MMHA; and Adam Skolnik, executive director of the MMHA, attended The Baltimore Station’s 26th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser.
From left, Amanda Brooks, Homerun auction chair; Jennifer Rothenberger, Homerun event chair; Brad Fox, with Fortego; and Patrick Brooks, an associate with Booz Allen Hamilton, take in The Baltimore Station’s 26th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser.
Christie Walsh-Myers, far left, the vice president of The Baltimore Station’s board of directors, enjoys The Baltimore Station’s 26th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser with William Runnebaum and Bill Mangham of Marcus-Boyd Realty and Michael Myers, a partner with RK&K.
The Oriole Bird takes a shot at taming the mechanical bull at PBR Baltimore during The Baltimore Station’s 26th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser.
More than 410 people attended The Baltimore Station’s 26th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser at PBR Baltimore, helping to raise $170,228 for the residential treatment program for homeless veterans.
From left, Maureen Ames, key account manager with Par Pharmaceutical; Paula Kowalewski, nurse practitioner with Greater Baltimore Medical Center/Gilchrist; Patrice Mezzanotte, account executive at PCA; Kendra Brown; and Nancy Gray, owner of Tie It All Together, were all smiles at The Baltimore Station’s 26th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser.
From left, The Baltimore Station colleagues Todd Troester, volunteer services manager; Kim Callari, director of development and communications; and Kiera DeNoyer Roman, development manager, hang out with the Oriole Bird during
From left, Pamela Stevens; Lou Kousouris Jr., vice president with the Baltimore Orioles; Jenny Kousouris; Connie Rogers, of Camp Puh’tok, take time for a photo during The Baltimore Station’s 26th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser.
Jennifer Dorsch, treasurer of The Baltimore Station’s board of directors, and Rich Wallden, plant manager with Solvay, enjoy their time at The Baltimore Station’s 26th annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser.
The Baltimore Station celebrated the 26th anniversary of its annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser by raising a record $170,228 April 19 at PBR Baltimore in Power Plant Live.
More than 410 guests attended the event, which was presented by Columbia cybersecurity firm Fortego. Other sponsors included M&T Bank, Len the Plumber, Maryland Multi-Housing Association, Modu Tech and many other local businesses and individuals.
The event was highlighted by its signature live and silent auctions. Winning bidders went home with packages including vacations to Paris, Costa Rica and Chicago, tickets and a travel package to the Indianapolis 500 and luxury box accommodations and game-day privileges at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Silent auction packages included brewery and wine tours, concert tickets, gift certificates from many Baltimore restaurants and hotels and collectors’ items such as autographed sports memorabilia.
Food and entertainment were provided by Baltimore favorites Pizza di Joey’s, Zeffert & Gold Catering and Event Planning and a gourmet barbecue buffet from PBR Baltimore. The Baltimore Station’s own chef Russell Jackson also provided his award-winning bread pudding and chicken wings.
John Friedel, executive director at The Baltimore Station, said the money collected at the fundraiser is so important to the organization and makes a tremendous impact on recovery efforts for the residents of The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and substance use disorder to self-sufficiency.
