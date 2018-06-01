Homerun for Recovery raises record amount for The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station celebrated the 26th anniversary of its annual Homerun for Recovery fundraiser by raising a record $170,228 April 19 at PBR Baltimore in Power Plant Live.

More than 410 guests attended the event, which was presented by Columbia cybersecurity firm Fortego. Other sponsors included M&T Bank, Len the Plumber, Maryland Multi-Housing Association, Modu Tech and many other local businesses and individuals.

The event was highlighted by its signature live and silent auctions. Winning bidders went home with packages including vacations to Paris, Costa Rica and Chicago, tickets and a travel package to the Indianapolis 500 and luxury box accommodations and game-day privileges at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Silent auction packages included brewery and wine tours, concert tickets, gift certificates from many Baltimore restaurants and hotels and collectors’ items such as autographed sports memorabilia.

Food and entertainment were provided by Baltimore favorites Pizza di Joey’s, Zeffert & Gold Catering and Event Planning and a gourmet barbecue buffet from PBR Baltimore. The Baltimore Station’s own chef Russell Jackson also provided his award-winning bread pudding and chicken wings.

John Friedel, executive director at The Baltimore Station, said the money collected at the fundraiser is so important to the organization and makes a tremendous impact on recovery efforts for the residents of The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and substance use disorder to self-sufficiency.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.