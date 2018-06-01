Quantcast

In strong job market, some Md. employers finding labor shortages

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 1, 2018

May produced another strong jobs report, bringing national unemployment to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, and the tight labor market already is forcing some Maryland employers to compete for workers. Competition for skilled labor, particularly in markets like construction, cybersecurity and manufacturing, is already happening, said economist Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of the Sage ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo