Quantcast

MARK S. HEWITT v. AUTO SHOWCASE OF BEL AIR

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2018

Contracts -- Arbitration clause -- Retail installment sales contract Appellant (Plaintiff below), Mark S. Hewitt, challenges a judgment of the Circuit Court for Harford County granting a petition to compel arbitration filed by Appellee (Defendant below), Auto Showcase of Bel Air (“Auto Showcase”). Hewitt contends that the circuit court erred in reasoning that a stand-alone, contemporaneously-executed, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo