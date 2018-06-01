Quantcast

MARYLAND STATE RETIREMENT AND PENSION SYSTEM v. JOYCE HOLMAN

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2018

        Administrative law -- Denial of disability claim -- Substantial evidence The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System (“RPS” or “Appellant”) appeals from the decision of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, which reversed the decision of the Board of Trustees of the RPS (“Trustees”) to deny Ms. Joyce Holman, Appellee ordinary and/or accidental disability benefits. ...

