MATTHEW BOOK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Sexual offense Matthew Book was convicted, following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, of sexual abuse of a minor, third degree sexual offense, fourth degree sexual offense, sexual contact by a person in authority, and second degree assault. On appeal, Book presents four questions ...

