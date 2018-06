Individuals and teams rappelled from the 28-story rooftop of 201 N. Charles Street during the practice day for the National Kidney Foundation’s annual Rappel for Kidney Health fundraiser on Friday. Participants needed to raise a minimum of $1,000 per person to participate in the weekend festivities that over the years have generated over $700,000 for local patient services, research and education. Photos by Maximilian Franz.

