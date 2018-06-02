Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Crab industry could get some workers; Ellicott City cleans up, again

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2018

Maryland’s crab industry got a boost this week with the announcement that more H-2B visas will be issued nationwide to help industries struggling with unfilled jobs while businesses in Ellicott City are picking up the pieces from a second one-in-a-thousand-year flood in two years. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced this week it will issue ...

