Quantcast

JOSHUA O’DELL, et al. v. KRISTINE BROWN, et al

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2018

Real property -- Foreclosure action -- Appointment of substitute trustee Appellants, Joshua O’Dell and Bobbie Jo Smiler, filed exceptions challenging the foreclosure sale of their home in the Circuit Court for Arundel County. The circuit court overruled their exceptions and ratified the sale. On appeal, appellants ask: Whether a substitute trustee in foreclosure action can invoke the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo