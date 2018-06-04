Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Judge rejects Ervin’s request to revise primary ballots

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 4, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Valerie Ervin said she is weighing her options, including an appeal to the state's highest court, after an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge denied her requests to have the state reprint or alter millions of ballots in time for the June 26 primary election. Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo