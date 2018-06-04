Quantcast

Rockville firm gets Chinese patent for cancer technology

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2018

BioMarker Strategies LLC, a pharmaceutical research services firm based in Rockville, announced on Monday that it had received a Chinese patent for a cancer technology.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo