MICHAEL K. FISHER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT K. FISHER v. ESTATE OF DORIS R. FISHER

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2018

Estates and trusts -- Claim for an accounting -- Orphan's court jurisdiction This appeal arises out of a long-running dispute between a son, Michael K. Fisher, and his stepmother, Doris Fisher (“Wife”), over the estate of the son’s deceased father. Mr. Fisher, in his capacity as the personal representative of his father’s estate, appeals the decision ...

