Quantcast

PAUL DAVID PRINCE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Parole revocation On November 23, 2005, Paul David Prince, appellant, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree sexual offense against his seven-year-old stepdaughter, J.W. The Circuit Court for Baltimore County subsequently sentenced appellant to twenty years of imprisonment, with all but fifteen years suspended, and five years of supervised ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo