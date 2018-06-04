Quantcast

Pitz takes over as RMF Engineering announces leadership transition

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2018

Officials with Baltimore RMF Engineering announced Monday Kenneth E. Pitz has been named president and CEO of the full-service engineering firm. Pitz will succeed Duane Pinnix, who will remain with the firm as a principal and member of the board of directors. Pitz joined RMF as a project engineer in 1989. His in-depth knowledge of RMF’s operations and project ...

