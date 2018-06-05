Quantcast

Chesapeake, Cicero partner on office investment near BWI

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 5, 2018

Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC and Cicero Capital Partners LLC have partnered to renovate a 100,000-square-foot vacant office building near Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The firms plan $3.5 million of improvements at 1199 Winterson Road in Linthicum. Cicero purchased the building at auction for $3.6 million in September. It recently brought on Chesapeake as an ...

