Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, was named a 2018 Inman Innovator Award finalist by real estate news provider Inman. Northrop will speak on the panel “Going From Agent To Team—Common Mistakes You Can Avoid” at Inman Connect, a national real estate conference to be held in San Francisco this summer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google