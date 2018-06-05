Earth Treks to open as first Union Collective tenant

Earth Treks Climbing & Fitness is set to become the first tenant to open at the massive Union Collective development in Baltimore.

The 20,000-square-foot gym in the city’s Hampden neighborhood is scheduled to open its doors on Wednesday. It’s the first location for the chain in Baltimore, and the first of its locations to focus on bouldering.

“Earth Treks has served Baltimore-area climbers since 1990 and we are thrilled to open our first bouldering gym in the city. We’re honored to be part of its vibrant community and offer something unique to the area,” Robert Cohen, Earth Treks and Planet Granite CEO, said in a statement.

In addition to the 10,000-square-foot bouldering area, the facility includes a dedicated yoga studio, fitness center, and climbing gear shop. Earth Treks will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Earth Treks has three additional locations in Maryland, as well as one in Virginia and one in Colorado.

The Union Collective project stems from the expansion of Union Craft Brewing. The maker of such beers as Duckpin Pale Ale, Anthem Golden Ale and Rye-Baby I.P.A. is moving its operations to the 138,000-square-foot facility at 1700 W. 41st St. The new space allows the brewer, which was already based in Hampden, to expand production up to 30,000 barrels annually with the potential to increase up to 70,000 barrels annually.

The project, a partnership between Union and Seawall Development, the developer behind R. House and the nearby Union Mill, is converting 87,000 square feet of space for use by tenants, including hot sauce maker Huckle’s Gourment Foods, Baltimore Spirits Co., and ice cream maker The Charmery’s second location and its production facility.

Union Collective is currently 80 percent leased.