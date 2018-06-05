Quantcast

Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

By: Associated Press Tom Hays June 5, 2018

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges on Tuesday before a judge in New York, and his lawyer vowed afterward to try to beat the case even before it goes to trial.

