Quantcast

Md. commission considers case for regulating cryptocurrencies

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 5, 2018

ANNAPOLIS -- Maryland will have to consider how its current laws interact with the new and occasionally wild frontier of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, a state commission was told Tuesday. More than 200 cryptocurrency exchanges operate within the United States and there have been more than 3,400 initial coin offerings to date. Many of these practices ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo