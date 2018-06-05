Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Md. Democratic hopefuls agree their prospects depend on turnout

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 5, 2018

Maryland Democratic candidates for governor say they plan to reinvigorate their party in an effort to oust Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, but they differ on how to reverse lackluster turnout that hurt their party four years ago. Seven of the nine Democratic candidates — Rushern L Baker III, Valerie Ervin, Ben Jealous  II, Richard S. Madaleno Jr., ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo