Quantcast

By: Jobs June 5, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL
Litigation arm of Hyattsville P.I. Firm seeking experienced Paralegal to provide litigation support for busy practice. Position involves answering phones, client contact, preparing pleadings, working on discovery, and getting cases ready for trial.. Salary commensurate with experience. PT considered.
Please submit your resume in confidence to:
and reference Box # 2603
in the subject line

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo