PARALEGAL

Litigation arm of Hyattsville P.I. Firm seeking experienced Paralegal to provide litigation support for busy practice. Position involves answering phones, client contact, preparing pleadings, working on discovery, and getting cases ready for trial.. Salary commensurate with experience. PT considered.

Please submit your resume in confidence to:

and reference Box # 2603

in the subject line

