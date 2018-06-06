Quantcast

Ervin appeal may hinge on outcome of Democratic gubernatorial primary

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 6, 2018

Valerie Ervin, a Democratic candidate for governor, may yet appeal an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge's decision to not order reprinted or altered primary ballots. Ervin, speaking Thursday prior to the taping of a debate featuring the nine Democratic candidates for governor, said an appeal remains on the table. The timing, however, may be later ...

