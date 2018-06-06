Quantcast

Harford Co. employees say anti-Muslim bias had no role in building-permit denials

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 6, 2018

Harford County employees told a federal judge Wednesday that anti-Muslim bias played no part in the county's denial of permits for an ongoing subdivision being marketed as a retirement community for members of a sect of Islam.

