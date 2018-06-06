Quantcast

In retirement, Burrell still aspires to lower chronic disease costs

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 6, 2018

Chet Burrell says retirement is not going to stop him from finding ways to reduce the costs of chronic diseases and other expensive maladies. The CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield president and CEO will step down at the end of the month after nearly 11 years as the leader of Maryland’s largest insurer. Burrell plans to pursue roles as an ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo