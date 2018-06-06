Jeffrey Morgan | Cho Benn Holback

Jeffrey Morgan has joined the Baltimore office of Cho Benn Holback, a Quinn Evans Company, as an associate.

An architect with more than 25 years of experience, Morgan brings to the firm a deep portfolio in complex renovation, adaptive use, and historic preservation projects.

Morgan has served as project manager and construction administrator on many award-winning projects throughout the mid-Atlantic, including college and university facilities, centers for the performing arts, visitor centers, libraries, and urban revitalization initiatives.

He is currently contributing to several Quinn Evans design projects, including upgrades to the U.S. Tax Court Library in northwest Washington for the U.S. General Services Administration; the expansion of the Family and Children’s Services of Central Maryland’s center in Westminster; and the renovation of the historic 21 East N. Ave. office building in Baltimore.