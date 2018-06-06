Quantcast

Sirnaomics closes Series C1 financing with $25M effort

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2018

Sirnaomics Inc., a Gaithersburg-based biopharmaceutical company in development of RNAi therapeutics, announced Wednesday it closed Series C1 financing of $25 million. The financing is led by Yuexiu New Industrial Investment, followed by Sangel Biomedical Venture Capital, HuaKong Equity Investment and Qianhai Shenghui Investment. The proceeds will be used to expand the clinical programs of the lead anti-fibrosis ...

