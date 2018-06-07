Quantcast

A restart for once-stalled $350M Towson Row development

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 7, 2018

Construction on the $350 million Towson Row mixed-use development has started, again. Greenberg Gibbons on Thursday celebrated the start of work on the proposed 1.2 million-square-foot project that will consist of office, retail, residential, and hotel space. The ceremony comes nearly three years after Caves Valley Partners held a similar event on the five-acre site at ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo