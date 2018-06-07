Quantcast

Buffett, Dimon urge end to quarterly profit forecasts

By: Associated Press Josh Funk June 7, 2018

Investor Warren Buffett and JP Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon are encouraging public companies to stop predicting their quarterly earnings and focus on long-term goals. The two executives said on CNBC Thursday that companies that focus on hitting their quarterly numbers may do things that hurt them in the future, such as delaying investments or changing when ...

