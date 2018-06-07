ADVERTISEMENT
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ANALYSTS, BALTIMORE, MD
Consult w/ finance, med, & clinic dept to analyze operational inefficiencies & users’ special needs; design, test & develop s/w solutions using C++, UML, Agile Method. Extract data & build reporting systems & statistical models, using @Risk, R, & SAS. Apply data mining, machine learning, & decision modeling techniques. Work w/ Hadoop, Hive, Pig, Impala, Spark, & AWS, VBA & SQL. Send res to: Turning Point Inc 2401 E. North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213.
