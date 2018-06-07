Quantcast

City of Frederick sued over treatment plant discharge

By: Associated Press June 7, 2018

A Maryland city is being sued for what an environmental group says is repeated violations of the Clean Water Act at its wastewater treatment plant. The Frederick News-Post reports the Potomac Riverkeeper Network filed a lawsuit Wednesday that says the Frederick has repeatedly exceeded its yearly limit of nitrogen and failed to complete required upgrades. A filter ...

